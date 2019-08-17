Wedge Capital Management L LP Position in Colfax (CFX) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose, Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed Its Position by $738,530

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 168,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 1.01M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21,178 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $111.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

