Wedge Capital Management L LP Position in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Has Trimmed by $6.30 Million as Shares Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 21,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.64M, up from 21,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 89,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 620,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.95 million, down from 710,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.24M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q REV. $517.3M, EST. $505.3M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85,439 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 60,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 4.31M shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Asset Management Tx has 2.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,104 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Serv accumulated 280 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 54,663 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Investment accumulated 75 shares. Capital Mgmt Associate Ny holds 947 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 2,607 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl holds 4.89% or 5,014 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,610 shares. Ohio-based Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 6.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset Limited has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 705 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,430 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WeWork: The Pets.com Of Our Moment – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45 million for 49.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Multichannel.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic’s VOS Cloud-Native Platform Adds Live Video Delivery Optimization – Multichannel News” with publication date: September 13, 2019.