Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake; O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (OIIM) Sellers Increased By 90.09% Their Shorts

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 9,741 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 857,804 shares with $29.74 million value, down from 867,545 last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 432,095 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development

O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM) had an increase of 90.09% in short interest. OIIM’s SI was 21,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 90.09% from 11,100 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s short sellers to cover OIIM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 112 shares traded. O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has declined 21.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M; 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) stake by 8,436 shares to 79,980 valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) stake by 77,425 shares and now owns 88,499 shares. German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was raised too.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 17.16% above currents $33.86 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Nomura.