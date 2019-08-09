Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Its Kbr (KBR) Position by $1.45 Million; Stock Value Rose; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 6,121 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Kbr Inc. (KBR) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 76,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 632,973 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 709,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Kbr Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 30,807 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/03/2018 – KBRwyle Helps Navy Expand Battlespace with New $69M Contract; 19/03/2018 – KBR Inc.’s KBRwyle Unit Gets $69.3 Million Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity Contract From Navy; 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR; 21/03/2018 – Naval Group Engages KBR For Australia’s Future Submarine Facility Design Services Subcontract; 22/03/2018 – KBR Wins Additional Work on ACRON Ammonia Plant in Russia; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ENGINEERING AND TECHNICAL SERVICES TO NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 21,005 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has 156,431 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors has 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 97,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 36,520 shares. Principal holds 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 758,453 shares. 37,800 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. American Grp reported 368,753 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 214,689 shares. Petrus Lta invested 0.05% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Summit Securities Gru Lc holds 0.04% or 12,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 292,846 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 53,230 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,902 shares to 395,451 shares, valued at $38.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,357 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14,264 shares to 92,301 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,928 shares. M&T Bank has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 16,179 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorp. Sei Invests accumulated 52,944 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 5,752 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn reported 36,567 shares. Victory Cap reported 0.19% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 16,855 shares. State Street stated it has 2.83 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 30,156 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 26,763 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors reported 5,979 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,568 shares.