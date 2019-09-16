Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding as Stock Rose; As Autonation (AN) Shares Rose, Rbs Partners LP Cut Its Position

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89 million, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 227,620 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 19.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 95,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 401,803 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.26M, down from 497,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 475,763 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.22 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 799,795 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 25,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like AmerisourceBergen Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ABC) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International to Help Deliver Saudi Telecom Company’s New Master Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 53,235 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northern Trust Corp invested in 548,533 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 26,221 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 137 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Leisure reported 14,483 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 6.63M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 30,432 shares. 5,928 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ws Management Lllp accumulated 0.45% or 163,921 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio.