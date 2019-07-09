Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered By $374,104 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; IMAX (IMAX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 3,704 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 256,232 shares with $25.94M value, down from 259,936 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $366.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 4.67M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by M Partners. Barrington maintained IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Korea Investment holds 1.28% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested in 104,633 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 1.42% or 93,632 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na owns 42,957 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 5,390 shares in its portfolio. Sanders Capital Lc holds 2.1% or 4.27M shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj holds 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,118 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 6,085 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Iowa Fincl Bank has 56,792 shares. 23,765 were accumulated by Monarch Mngmt. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 435,378 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth reported 7,238 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 112,572 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 14,021 shares to 269,053 valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) stake by 14,711 shares and now owns 82,180 shares. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 16.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 122,688 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 56.59 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

