Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Assurant (AIZ) Stake By $5.14 Million; AMMO (POWW) Shorts Decreased By 3.77%

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Assurant Inc. (AIZ) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 54,701 shares as Assurant Inc. (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 874,116 shares with $82.96M value, down from 928,817 last quarter. Assurant Inc. now has $7.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 508,161 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING

AMMO INC (OTCMKTS:POWW) had a decrease of 3.77% in short interest. POWW’s SI was 5,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.77% from 5,300 shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 0 days are for AMMO INC (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s short sellers to cover POWW’s short positions. The stock increased 5.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 5,730 shares traded. AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 108,525 shares to 603,969 valued at $39.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stake by 10,470 shares and now owns 53,785 shares. Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 300,165 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 11,455 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 11,800 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,783 shares. 458,445 were reported by Aqr Lc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 2,200 shares. Prudential holds 52,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). World Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, M&T Bancshares has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 2.41 million shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. On Thursday, March 21 the insider TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. sold $772.36 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $13000 highest and $124 lowest target. $127’s average target is 3.25% above currents $123 stock price. Assurant had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS.

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition products primarily for the sporting industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.09 million. The firm primarily provides centerfire rifles. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on offering rim fire cartridges, shotgun shells, and range ammunitions.