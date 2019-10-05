Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered American International Group (AIG) Stake By $40.18 Million; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Heska (HSKA)

Among 2 analysts covering Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Heska has $7500 highest and $6800 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is -0.27% below currents $71.69 stock price. Heska had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Canaccord Genuity. See Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) latest ratings:

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased American International Group Inc. (AIG) stake by 75.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 758,160 shares as American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 244,137 shares with $13.01M value, down from 1.00M last quarter. American International Group Inc. now has $47.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.21M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) stake by 113,628 shares to 881,029 valued at $29.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 107,959 shares and now owns 545,803 shares. Milacron Holdings Corp. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.86 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $558.94 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 244.68 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.87, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Heska Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 96.47% more from 6.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,790 activity. Shares for $73,790 were bought by Humphrey Scott.