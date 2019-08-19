Wedge Capital Management L LP Increases Holding in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC); As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Price Rose, Partner Fund Management LP Raised by $26.45 Million Its Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 104.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 30,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 59,218 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 29,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 40,534 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 443.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 419,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 514,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.69M, up from 94,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 211,130 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’)

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Napco (NSSC) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks to Buy Now? Hereâ€™s Where to Look – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 11,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 86,060 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Westwood Mngmt Il invested in 20,000 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 192,047 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 12,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 149,872 shares. Raffles Assoc LP invested in 3.22% or 142,024 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 11,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 15,537 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 66,169 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 1,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,800 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 22,477 shares to 746,402 shares, valued at $95.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 51,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,045 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 15,222 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 316 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 8,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton holds 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 602 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 0.34% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 59,481 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pnc Fincl Services Gp invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 78,125 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 8,721 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Elk Creek Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 21,722 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.08% or 27,883 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 506,361 shares to 964,075 shares, valued at $77.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,120 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” with publication date: April 06, 2019.