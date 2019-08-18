Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Sysco (SYY) Position By $3.49 Million; A2A SPA ORDINARY SHARES (AEMMF) Shorts Increased By 2.1%

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Sysco Corporation (SYY) stake by 32.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 52,889 shares as Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 214,887 shares with $14.35M value, up from 161,998 last quarter. Sysco Corporation now has $37.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75 million shares traded or 153.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition

A2A SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AEMMF) had an increase of 2.1% in short interest. AEMMF’s SI was 11.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.1% from 11.52 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 117640 days are for A2A SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AEMMF)’s short sellers to cover AEMMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored Adr Class A stake by 21,995 shares to 275,790 valued at $17.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) stake by 26,336 shares and now owns 283,099 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management accumulated 3.07M shares or 0.47% of the stock. American Mngmt reported 3,960 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 1,693 are held by Psagot Inv House Limited. Ftb Advisors has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Co owns 4,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 46,405 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Lc invested in 595,724 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,392 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Company Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 727,845 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 17,883 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Twin Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.23 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 5.81% above currents $72.96 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

A2A S.p.A., a multi-utility company, operates in the energy, environment, heat, and networks sectors in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants with an installed power of approximately 10.5 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas and non-gas fuels, and environmental certificates; and retails electricity and natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the production and sale of heat produced by cogeneration plants through district heating networks; and management of heating plants owned by third parties.