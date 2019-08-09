Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Position in United Therapeutics (UTHR); Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) by $23.02 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 39,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 335,155 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34M, up from 295,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $80.89. About 245,669 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 274,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 43,927 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 317,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.07. About 1.78 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of July 19th Options Trading For United Therapeutics (UTHR) – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoetis (ZTS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MannKind: Afrezza Scripts And New Marketing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Should Know About United Therapeutics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UTHR) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 66,591 shares to 500,769 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 46,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,724 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 15,600 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 3.96M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 47,415 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 28,196 shares. Hussman Strategic invested 0.72% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 0.04% or 7,544 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 4 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 37,580 shares. 41,261 are owned by Tekla Mgmt Ltd. Victory Mgmt holds 0.01% or 23,362 shares. Bluemountain Lc has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 16,341 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 150 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has 0.02% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 62.92 million shares to 71.58 million shares, valued at $3.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 82,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $779.24 million for 10.92 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru Communications has 11,983 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 10 shares. 27,487 are held by Captrust. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 2,692 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cutter Brokerage owns 0.15% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 6,306 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 104,143 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 9,663 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Nomura owns 25,792 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa owns 3,996 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 74,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 2,200 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 140,160 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 34.02M shares or 0.11% of the stock.