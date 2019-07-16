Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Sysco Corporation (SYY) stake by 32.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 52,889 shares as Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 214,887 shares with $14.35 million value, up from 161,998 last quarter. Sysco Corporation now has $37.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.61M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright. See ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 719,347 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $930.52 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 5.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Management reported 3,800 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pinnacle Ltd owns 4,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sabal Trust Communication has invested 2.33% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated holds 12,517 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.06% or 182,888 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 2.59% or 298,763 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 27,617 shares. Everett Harris And Comm Ca reported 0.21% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.9% or 201,983 shares. Leisure has invested 0.55% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clarkston Cap Prtn reported 587,385 shares. City Holdg Co accumulated 0.64% or 33,801 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc invested in 0.11% or 3,871 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by Libby Russell T.. $1.47 million worth of stock was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.