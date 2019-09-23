Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Its Stake in Polyone (POL) as Shares Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Creative Planning Has Upped Position by $1.29 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05M, up from 40,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $388.27. About 542,480 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Polyone Corporation (POL) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 52,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 398,729 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, up from 346,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Polyone Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 141,835 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 33,296 shares to 61,778 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 26,476 shares to 489,161 shares, valued at $79.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.