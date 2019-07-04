Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased By $10.16 Million Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY) stake by 3329.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 253,891 shares as Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY)’s stock declined 2.87%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 261,517 shares with $10.63 million value, up from 7,626 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc. now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 215,881 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly

Among 3 analysts covering Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Altair Engineering Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The stock of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Needham. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 1 report. See Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold Initiate

14/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The Company’s integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. It has a 1664.8 P/E ratio. The firm also offers client engineering services to support clients with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 23,335 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 11,483 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 11,550 shares stake. Whittier Tru Comm owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Group Incorporated invested in 25,363 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 13,014 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 41 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 12,914 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% or 22,558 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Freshford Cap Ltd Llc owns 1.19M shares.