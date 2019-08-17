Wedge Capital Management L LP Holds Stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings (BRSS); As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shares Rose, Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Its Position

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (BRSS) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 8,916 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,706 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 28.88% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.41 million, up from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $254.84. About 389,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 1,200 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 756,270 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 1,953 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 27,704 shares. 4,380 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 6,250 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 11,880 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.05% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 9,201 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Co. Lateef Invest LP owns 126,265 shares. Sei Invests Co reported 88,913 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 4,210 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has invested 0.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greif Inc by 12,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713,234 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 36,465 shares to 257,595 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,977 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

