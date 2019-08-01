Wedge Capital Management L LP Holding in Mckesson (MCK) Has Upped as Share Value Rose; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 60,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 334,498 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.16M, up from 273,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 1.45M shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 133,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 127,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 2.13M shares traded or 146.15% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One And Downgrades Three Classes Of Bacm 2008-1; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO GERMANTOWN, Wl’S GO BONDS; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS OUTLOOK FOR E&P SECTOR REMAINS POSITIVE ON PRODUCTION AND EBITDA GROWTH AMID CAPITAL EFFICIENCY FOCUS; 23/04/2018 – TELE COLUMBUS AMENDED EU830M LOAN, EU50M REVOLVER B2: MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Newport Independent School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s says Russian economy resilient to latest U.S. sanctions; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Aaa Rating To Franklin County, Oh’s Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes Of Lbubs 2008-C1; 06/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seahawk/Quest To B3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares Tru Co Of Newtown owns 2,763 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.02% or 16,078 shares. Scharf Invests Llc holds 2.7% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 598,489 shares. Highland Cap Lp stated it has 4,000 shares. 67,376 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. At Savings Bank owns 12,838 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 13,009 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.08% stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Conning reported 5,417 shares. Argyle Capital stated it has 21,575 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26,382 shares to 99,596 shares, valued at $37.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corporation Class A (NYSE:APH) by 36,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,693 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 78,206 shares to 37,999 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 67,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,479 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Grp (NYSE:PNC).