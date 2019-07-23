Wedge Capital Management L LP Holding In Discovery Class C (DISCK) Was Lifted; Daiwa Securities Group Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $4.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 599.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 80,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,604 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 13,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 11.84 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (DISCK) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 40,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.09M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Class C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 1.97 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 501,826 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.1% or 7,098 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 0.16% or 4,532 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 12,366 shares stake. Farmers Bancshares reported 456 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.84M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 11,776 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 119,471 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 28,513 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab owns 6,476 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,050 shares to 233,603 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).