Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; INDOOR HARVEST (INQD) Shorts Increased By 537.78%

INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD) had an increase of 537.78% in short interest. INQD’s SI was 57,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 537.78% from 9,000 shares previously. With 398,800 avg volume, 0 days are for INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD)’s short sellers to cover INQD’s short positions. The stock increased 14.85% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0152. About 214,121 shares traded. Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 9.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 11,402 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 130,629 shares with $37.49 million value, up from 119,227 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $73.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

More important recent Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Penny Marijuana Stocks That Are NOT Cheap Stocks – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Indoor Harvest Corp Lays Out Growth Plans for its Proprietary Aeroponic Technology — Spotlight Growth – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Indoor Harvest Corp., This Week’s Most Promoted Penny Stock – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2015. More interesting news about Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “29 Marijuana Stocks to Buy as the Future Turns Green – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in the specializing equipment design, development, marketing, and direct-selling of commercial grade aeroponics fixtures and supporting systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $662,949. The firm sells its products under the Indoor Harvest brand for use in urban controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a vertical farm racking system with integrated LED lighting; and aeroponic fixtures.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 24.12% above currents $287.33 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $345 target in Friday, March 8 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 15,428 shares to 113,846 valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) stake by 53,292 shares and now owns 402,127 shares. Tessco Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was reduced too.