Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Medigus LTD. – American Depositary Share (MDGS) Sellers Increased By 94.1% Their Shorts

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stake by 21.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 108,525 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)'s stock declined 0.97%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 603,969 shares with $39.26M value, up from 495,444 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now has $85.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500.

Medigus LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:MDGS) had an increase of 94.1% in short interest. MDGS’s SI was 72,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 94.1% from 37,300 shares previously. With 68,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Medigus LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s short sellers to cover MDGS’s short positions. The SI to Medigus LTD. – American Depositary Share’s float is 2.76%. The stock increased 8.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 7,329 shares traded. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has declined 44.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medigus to Invest $5 Million in Algomizer Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medigus in Advanced Negotiations to License its MUSEâ„¢ Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Medigus Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:MDGS – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medigus Announces the Appointment of Liron Carmel as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medigus Reports $1.1 Million Order Backlog for Its Micro-Camera Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, makes, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.29 million. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Sunday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 178,607 shares to 492,170 valued at $42.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) stake by 9,995 shares and now owns 283,414 shares. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead picks site for western China operations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead, Lyndra Therapeutics Partner On Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Drugs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

