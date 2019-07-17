Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped Eqt (EQT) Stake By $11.17 Million; SAIPEM SPA SAN DONATO MILANESE ORDINARY (SAPMF) Shorts Raised By 5.2%

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Eqt Corporation (EQT) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 558,290 shares as Eqt Corporation (EQT)’s stock rose 12.13%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 4.74M shares with $98.31M value, up from 4.18 million last quarter. Eqt Corporation now has $3.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 4.68 million shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – EQT Mid Market Europe to Invest in BBS Automation; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT to sell global industrial automation company Piab; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED

SAIPEM SPA SAN DONATO MILANESE ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) had an increase of 5.2% in short interest. SAPMF’s SI was 10.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.2% from 9.54 million shares previously. It closed at $5.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) stake by 83,423 shares to 706,328 valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 33,395 shares and now owns 277,116 shares. Itt Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 323,270 shares. Redwood owns 490,684 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 74,776 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 60,726 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Victory Incorporated holds 1.95 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 27,406 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 2,623 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 574 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 70,689 shares. Franklin has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 10.27 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. On Friday, February 22 the insider Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328. $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1.

