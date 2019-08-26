Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Upped By $1.02 Million Its Clearwater Paper (CLW) Position; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased By $484,275 Its Meredith (MDP) Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) stake by 19.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 53,845 shares as Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)’s stock declined 1.65%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 328,875 shares with $6.41 million value, up from 275,030 last quarter. Clearwater Paper Corporation now has $258.46M valuation. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 144,846 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 17/05/2018 – Clearwater’s Scientology Information Center Offers a New View of Scientology; 06/03/2018 Cleveland Clinic’s Charles Kolodkin and Clearwater’s Bob Chaput Share Crucial Steps in Developing a Hospital Cyber Risk Management Strategy; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Revs Outlook On Clearwater Seafoods To Neg From Stable; 24/04/2018 – US Coast Guard: Coast Guard visits Clearwater Marine Aquarium; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester announces progress on Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act; 11/04/2018 – Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Gets VizExplorer Platform; 08/05/2018 – Clearwater Seafoods 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.22; 19/04/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers and Benevolution Foundation Join Forces to Help Non-profits

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 33.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 8,805 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 35,121 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 26,316 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 501,104 shares traded or 31.77% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 30/04/2018 – Ms JD: Straight From The Source: An Interview with Meredith Cohen from Momentum Search Group (Part 2 of 2); 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 14/05/2018 – Sports lllustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For “Capturing Everest”; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fil Limited accumulated 5 shares. Amg National Tru Bancshares holds 0.21% or 62,677 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 76,287 shares. Select Equity Gp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 127,218 shares. Blair William Il reported 16,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 21,260 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 14,300 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 30,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 58,406 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 15,969 shares. Dupont Cap Corp invested 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) stake by 15,681 shares to 29,100 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 8,835 shares and now owns 29,640 shares. American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB) stake by 18,221 shares to 123,179 valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 712,542 shares and now owns 4.55M shares. Nexstar Media Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:NXST) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clearwater Paper has $44 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 88.50% above currents $15.65 stock price. Clearwater Paper had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.