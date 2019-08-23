Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed By $11.92 Million Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position; Sifco Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sellers Increased By 22.22% Their Shorts

Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) had an increase of 22.22% in short interest. SIF’s SI was 2,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.22% from 1,800 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s short sellers to cover SIF’s short positions. The SI to Sifco Industries Inc’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.0617 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 4,704 shares traded or 186.83% up from the average. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) has declined 51.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF)

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 212,850 shares as Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 887,062 shares with $49.78 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Alaska Air Group Inc. now has $7.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 919,359 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air has $80 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 24.13% above currents $59.73 stock price. Alaska Air had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Friday, March 8. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $61 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 6. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 4,518 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na owns 0.13% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6,099 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 8 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 22,152 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 1,446 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moors And Cabot holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6,238 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Limited Partnership accumulated 41,192 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 505,698 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,655 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 22,656 shares to 402,389 valued at $40.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) stake by 3,035 shares and now owns 907,357 shares. Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was raised too.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load factor improves at Alaska Air – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.69M for 6.35 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “SIFCO Industries Inc.: SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. Names Thomas Kubera Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold SIFCO Industries, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.29 million shares or 10.44% less from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). 166,119 are held by Rbf Cap Lc. Renaissance Ltd reported 52,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Bridgeway Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) for 16,024 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 207,979 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 61,025 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 11,050 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management invested in 1,931 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Blackrock has invested 0% in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 5,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF).