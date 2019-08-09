Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Raised Ciena (CIEN) Stake By $37.63 Million; Dana (DAN) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dana Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $24 target. See Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $23 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stake by 4444.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 1.02M shares as Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 1.04M shares with $38.84M value, up from 22,884 last quarter. Ciena Corporation now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 961,245 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 43,622 shares stake. 206,680 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Schroder Investment Grp holds 2.21M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 236,400 shares. Gmt Capital Corporation reported 9,408 shares. 403,178 are held by Loomis Sayles And L P. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 23,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2.85 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 11,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp Incorporated reported 375,781 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 439,274 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 475,053 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 405,000 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 948,222 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.08’s average target is 7.64% above currents $43.74 stock price. Ciena Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 28,358 shares to 820,977 valued at $44.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) stake by 4,584 shares and now owns 143,751 shares. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dana Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Dana Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ï»¿Bendix Produces 3 Millionth Air Disc Brake For Trucking Industry Seeking Safety And Savings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,864 are owned by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Ajo L P invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Point72 Asset Lp has 803,062 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 114,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association owns 207,545 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 6,977 shares stake. Aperio Group Ltd Llc owns 180,601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 54,457 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 265,016 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). The New York-based Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Street reported 4.64M shares stake. 24,100 are held by Bailard Inc.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 522,956 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 23/04/2018 – Dana Unveils Comprehensive Strategy for Electrification in Construction, Off-Highway Markets