Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Position in Portland General Electric Company (POR) by $4.80 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) as Stock Value Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Company (POR) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 94,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 856,101 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.38 million, down from 950,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Portland General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 589,537 shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 3.24M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,786 shares to 4,214 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn) by 3.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hci Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 13,344 shares to 37,197 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 57,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).