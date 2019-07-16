Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Its Western Union Company (WU) Position by $32.57 Million as Stock Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Value Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Western Union Company (WU) by 97.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Western Union Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 196.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 147,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,030 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 2.98 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Western Union Company (WU) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union inks Tap & Go deal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Analysts Review Q1 Miss; Mizuho Calls Stock ‘Value Trap’ – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,788 were reported by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,800 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Ltd Liability Corp owns 850,217 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Com invested in 55 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 442,169 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns invested in 64,210 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.05% or 90,572 shares in its portfolio. Arkansas-based Ifrah Incorporated has invested 0.33% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 938,751 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 62,186 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 3.11M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 2.40M shares. Southernsun Asset holds 3.37% or 2.55 million shares in its portfolio.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22,656 shares to 402,389 shares, valued at $40.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 12,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares to 298,156 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,298 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands: Never Hold Out For Top Dollar In A Bear Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 29, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting NWL Put And Call Options For February 15th – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability owns 127,747 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 53,635 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 117,950 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 7,394 shares. Fil owns 68,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 81,854 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 39,010 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. Trust Investment Advisors has 27,710 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.89% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 284,500 shares. Qs Investors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 35,790 shares.