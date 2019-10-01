Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Stake By $514,935; Macquarie (MFD) Sentiment Is 1.75

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) stake by 30.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 34,329 shares as Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 77,255 shares with $1.19M value, down from 111,584 last quarter. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. now has $438.58M valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 65,184 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their holdings in Macquarie. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 518,264 shares, up from 358,249 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Macquarie in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) CEO Bruce Lucas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Weather Losses – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) stake by 8,434 shares to 37,691 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Valvoline Inc. stake by 37,642 shares and now owns 353,803 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was raised too.

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.15 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 27,192 shares traded. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFD Cuts Distribution By -16.7%, But I Still Prefer MGU – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.25 Per Share – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Income Strategy With A 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on November 18, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.