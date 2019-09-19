Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Dana (DAN) Position; Shorts at DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL CO LTD SHARES H (SZDEF) Raised By 0.52%

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Dana Incorporated (DAN) stake by 4.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 266,455 shares as Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 5.58M shares with $111.33M value, down from 5.85 million last quarter. Dana Incorporated now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.40M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal At About GBP900M Discount to GKN’s Own Valuation; 09/03/2018 – DANA INC – FROM DEAL, EXPECTS TO DELIVER ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $235 MLN WITHIN THREE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.92 million for 4.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 42.81% above currents $14.88 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 174,300 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com owns 361,352 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP accumulated 535,438 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Assetmark Inc invested in 361 shares. Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 27,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 20,887 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 25,297 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Moon Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.7% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 6,481 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com invested 0.04% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Tcf Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) stake by 385,220 shares to 1.03M valued at $21.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) stake by 240,782 shares and now owns 1.95 million shares. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) was raised too.

