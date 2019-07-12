Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lifted Stake in Citrix Systems (CTXS) as Share Value Declined; Contravisory Investment Management Cut Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $314,545; Market Valuation Rose

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $199.93. About 537,445 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 22,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 402,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10 million, up from 379,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.78. About 818,936 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74 million for 18.51 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zebra Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra (ZBRA) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “VBK, ZBRA, IONS, LII: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nemours Children’s Health System Improves Patient Care and Collaboration with Zebra Technologies – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Incorporated holds 0.15% or 15,763 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 90,851 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hanseatic Mgmt holds 1.1% or 5,050 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,711 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 36,577 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Inc has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Amalgamated Bank invested in 12,560 shares. Pnc Fincl Group stated it has 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Intrust Bancorp Na invested 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Holderness Invests reported 1,050 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 379,911 shares. United Cap Advisers holds 4,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 36,938 shares to 271,628 shares, valued at $18.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,872 shares, and cut its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Citrix Systems (CTXS) Retain Earnings Beat Streak in Q1? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix Systems: Cloud Power – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix CFO resigns – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: April 25, 2019.