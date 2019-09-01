Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stake By $4.65 Million; Powell Industries (POWL) Sellers Decreased By 11.37% Their Shorts

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 39,737 shares as United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 335,155 shares with $39.34 million value, up from 295,418 last quarter. United Therapeutics Corporation now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 303,632 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal

Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) had a decrease of 11.37% in short interest. POWL's SI was 108,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.37% from 122,200 shares previously. With 36,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL)'s short sellers to cover POWL's short positions. The SI to Powell Industries Inc's float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 44,188 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) stake by 26,278 shares to 442,343 valued at $25.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) stake by 33,693 shares and now owns 266,079 shares. Altice Usa Inc. Class A was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. United Therapeutics has $27300 highest and $9000 lowest target. $136.83’s average target is 65.73% above currents $82.56 stock price. United Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Buy”. The stock of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $160 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 10,804 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 275,073 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential reported 342,613 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Burney Company has 67,480 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 10,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management holds 55,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 172,077 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co owns 1.67% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 33,670 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 1,778 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,699 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 266,163 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 4 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company has market cap of $420.10 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. It has a 85.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in gas and oil refining, offshore gas and oil production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Powell Industries, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 0.40% more from 7.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). 35,503 are owned by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 300 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 145,562 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) for 963,494 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2,814 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 12,401 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Ls Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40,270 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) for 811 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Strs Ohio holds 20,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Res has 68,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

