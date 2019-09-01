Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased Its Packaging Of America (PKG) Position by $300,465; Pgt (PGTI) Stake Lifted by Rock Point Advisors Llc

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 841,717 shares traded or 98.66% up from the average. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 907,357 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.17 million, up from 904,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 585,968 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,771 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,970 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 601 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company has 0.06% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 21,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Co has 662,504 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.02% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 15,503 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability reported 1.04% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 77,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Com invested in 0.02% or 2,839 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 419,634 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 140,400 shares. Bbt Cap Limited has invested 0.75% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Numerixs Tech reported 10,426 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 53,943 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $56,240 activity. The insider Jackson Jeffrey T bought $56,240.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGTI Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGT Innovations Opens New Multi-Brand Showroom – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PGTI Reports 2019 Second Quarter and First Half Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations Adds Experienced HR Executive – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP owns 4,406 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 2.72 million shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,338 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 57,578 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Korea Inv holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.03% stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 640,696 shares. Piedmont Advisors owns 8,331 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 39,114 shares. Fiduciary Com holds 3,990 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 314,900 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 68,289 shares to 508,708 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 35,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,410 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).