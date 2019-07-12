Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased Holding in Avalonbay Communities (AVB) as Stock Rose; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Increased Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 12,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.91M, up from 460,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.48. About 406,418 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 17.44M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Financial Bank owns 3 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 140 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,667 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.36% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 304,288 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 608 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 1.07% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 197,968 shares. 18,342 were reported by Cibc Markets. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 139,942 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 8,315 shares to 246,344 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 95,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Largest REIT Stocks — Which Are the Best Buys Now? – Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Has Pulled 4 Interim Levers to Reclaim Lost Ground – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time to Take Profits on Intel Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon’s $700M plan to retrain employees could benefit Arizona workers – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis boosted by Micron earnings, Huawei workaround – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.