Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Position in Qts Realty Trust Class A (QTS) by $1.75 Million; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Raised Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $399,640

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 775,799 shares to 783,954 shares, valued at $33.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 799,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 365,900 were reported by Federated Pa. Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 16,601 shares. Sit Associates Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Channing Limited Co accumulated 867,219 shares or 1.86% of the stock. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 72,754 shares. Next Group accumulated 789 shares. 27,669 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 59,272 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 863,343 shares. D E Shaw And owns 93,620 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 9,900 shares. Phocas Financial Corp has 248,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 886 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,025 are owned by Becker Cap Mngmt. Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 127,225 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,522 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 0.94% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 167,326 shares. Charter Tru Company invested in 1.15% or 95,906 shares. Barrett Asset Management Llc has 41,503 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 56,506 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.77% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 54,400 shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 73,791 shares. 2,965 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 695,760 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 320,000 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has 1.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 393,114 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 112,540 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 0.19% stake.

