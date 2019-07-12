Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) Holding By $429,785; SHAGRIR GROUP VEH SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHAR (SRRPF) Shorts Up By 6.25%

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 9,995 shares as Oge Energy Corp. (OGE)’s stock declined 0.12%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 283,414 shares with $12.22M value, down from 293,409 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp. now has $8.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 128,611 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C

SHAGRIR GROUP VEH SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:SRRPF) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. SRRPF’s SI was 1,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 1,600 shares previously. It closed at $3.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Shagrir Group Vehicle Services Ltd provides roadside rescue and assistance services in Israel. The company has market cap of $31.54 million. The firm offers various services, such as car start-up, wheel replacement, fuel supply and light bulb replacement, and replacement towing services, as well as plumbing services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates eight service centers.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $102.09M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) stake by 26,487 shares to 587,270 valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 11,402 shares and now owns 130,629 shares. Firstenergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Amp Capital Investors Limited accumulated 261,686 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.17% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Waverton Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 642 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 363,556 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% or 40,097 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res reported 1.46M shares stake. Oppenheimer Comm holds 0.02% or 16,602 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 1,026 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 336,014 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 21.24M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 64,130 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 1,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 93,015 shares or 0.02% of the stock.