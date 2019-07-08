Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (TOT) Position; B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (BOSC) Shorts Increased By 595.52%

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (TOT) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 24,497 shares as Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 295,836 shares with $16.46M value, down from 320,333 last quarter. Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B now has $146.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 311,488 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 18/05/2018 – TOTAL S.A., Affiliates Report Stake In Clean Energy Fuels; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had an increase of 595.52% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 46,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 595.52% from 6,700 shares previously. With 70,800 avg volume, 1 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.82%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 3,124 shares traded. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has risen 15.32% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 5.34% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.31 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.62 billion for 10.09 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) stake by 14,599 shares to 37,763 valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) stake by 12,087 shares and now owns 73,427 shares. Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc was raised too.