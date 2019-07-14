Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Entergy (ETR) by $447,450; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Holding by $2.29 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 74.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 36,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, down from 48,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.16M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (ETR) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP analyzed 4,710 shares as the company's stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,795 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, down from 134,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Entergy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 1.09 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 20.67% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $281.69M for 18.29 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.17% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $705,120 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,578 shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc accumulated 30,473 shares or 1.91% of the stock. World Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 2,184 are owned by Greenleaf. First Mercantile Trust holds 12,983 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 41,953 are held by Secor Cap Advsr L P. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Moreover, Profund Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Ls Investment Limited accumulated 19,517 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Moore Cap Mgmt LP holds 17,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 14,161 were reported by Federated Pa. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Adirondack Comm invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 118,532 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 197,066 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp stated it has 46,917 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 154,680 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 436,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 831,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 63,150 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,246 shares. Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 6,470 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.08% or 33,045 shares. Cibc World reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,549 shares. Zacks Invest Management reported 40,219 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Assetmark accumulated 3,114 shares. Alps Advsr holds 8,574 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16,509 shares to 196,379 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 19,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.