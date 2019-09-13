Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Position in Molina Healthcare (MOH) as Valuation Rose; Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined While Shayne & Co Has Upped by $1.04 Million Its Position

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 845,349 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 76,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 215,413 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83 million, down from 291,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 299,872 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Company Na invested in 0.03% or 3,575 shares. Stearns Finance Services Gp, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,286 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 6,576 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 31,100 shares. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 3,433 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 6,745 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Motco holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada stated it has 6,427 shares. Lincoln Limited Co has 2,915 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nuance Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cambridge Company reported 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clarkston Prtn Llc has 584,290 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Ameritas Partners owns 18,712 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Family Cap reported 0.06% stake.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22 million and $152.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sysco Sygma-KC Workers Choose Teamsters Local 955 – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $168.81M for 10.61 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold MOH shares while 109 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 58.99 million shares or 15.94% less from 70.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 177 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 255,038 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 3.96M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 86,960 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,287 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 42,760 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 4,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 15,804 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% or 606,957 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv holds 0.09% or 1,610 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 594,594 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 110,400 shares. Clark Management Grp Inc has 5,162 shares. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 30,639 shares to 130,824 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Molina Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Molina up 6% as Investor Day commences – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molina Healthcare Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.