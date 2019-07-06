Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $6.82 Million; NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (NGCRF) Sellers Increased By 600% Their Shorts

NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) had an increase of 600% in short interest. NGCRF’s SI was 14,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 600% from 2,000 shares previously. With 32,200 avg volume, 0 days are for NAGACORP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISL (OTCMKTS:NGCRF)’s short sellers to cover NGCRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 49,049 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 283,812 shares with $39.67 million value, up from 234,763 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $373.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

More news for NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “NagaCorp: High Yield, High Risk – And High Reward – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2017. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “10 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy as the Market Shudders – Investorplace.com” and published on February 06, 2018 is yet another important article.

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the hotel, gaming, and leisure businesses in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, a hotel-casino entertainment complex that consists of 700 suites and deluxe rooms, public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, 19 food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and premium meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces that can accommodate approximately 1,000 delegates.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 137,800 shares. American Retail Bank invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northeast Investment accumulated 235,455 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 364,706 shares. Salem Mgmt Incorporated invested 4.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dubuque Bancshares & has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 69,578 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation owns 240,988 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Coho Limited stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory holds 0.67% or 248,474 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,795 shares. 21,549 were reported by Retail Bank Of The West. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 6,144 shares stake. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.47% or 2.14M shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.