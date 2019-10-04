Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Stake; Coastline Trust Co Cut Its Stake in Kimberly (KMB) by $321,860

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 7,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 82,388 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 75,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $98.07. About 471,436 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 31,075 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 33,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.72. About 1.07 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RS shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Company invested in 113,445 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,334 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 9 shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd Co reported 267,097 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 164,112 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 6.31 million shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 3.16 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 2,950 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc has 10,108 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 0.12% or 3,048 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 109,505 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 490,475 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 11,848 shares.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Motorola Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “China Trade Settlement Could Be Huge for Steel Stocks: 4 to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21,931 shares to 885,426 shares, valued at $84.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc. by 13,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,617 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. Class A (NYSE:TSN).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Inter Term Corp Bond (VCIT) by 3,415 shares to 99,916 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 22,371 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.57% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 103,646 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.1% or 596,766 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc stated it has 3,544 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wright Service Inc invested in 7,748 shares. Fin Consulate, Maryland-based fund reported 4,755 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Atwood And Palmer holds 58,579 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 49,228 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd holds 0% or 28,753 shares. Cibc Asset holds 84,014 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 4,995 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 2,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.