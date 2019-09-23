Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased Its Holding in Actuant Class A (ATU) by $587,856; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Actuant Corporation Class A (ATU) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 24,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 657,279 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31M, down from 681,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Actuant Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 494,138 shares traded or 34.79% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 6.98M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,034 shares to 272,185 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 99,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Actuant Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Actuant cut at KeyBanc, Gabelli on valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Actuant to Become Premier Industrial Tool Company – Business Wire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant Corp.’s Sale Of Assets Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant (ATU) to Sell EC&S to One Rock Capital for $214.5 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 33.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold ATU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 62.27 million shares or 0.18% less from 62.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Cooke & Bieler Lp has invested 0.33% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Co has 3.20 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 82,617 shares. Raymond James Associates invested 0.02% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 16,694 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 160,351 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 2.38M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,947 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 2.48M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 47,954 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 48,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 61,168 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 3,149 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aurora Cannabis, American Airlines Group, and Construction Partners Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Price hike reaches new high after American, Southwest kicked off summer with fare raise – Dallas Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, MED, FCX – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 277,361 shares. 621,504 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 17,279 shares. Tiff Advisory has 1,719 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt reported 400 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,860 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 1 shares. American Intl Gru reported 171,674 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance reported 0% stake. New England Research And Mngmt Inc holds 11,337 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 15,903 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company reported 49,576 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5.