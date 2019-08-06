Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased Genesee & Wyoming Class A (GWR) Position By $3.74 Million; Boulder Growth & Income Fund Has 1.23 Sentiment

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 32 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 26 reduced and sold their equity positions in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 13.74 million shares, down from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Boulder Growth & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Class A (GWR) stake by 11.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 43,036 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Class A (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 325,915 shares with $28.40M value, down from 368,951 last quarter. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Class A now has $6.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.61. About 655,042 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 80 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 3,990 shares. Blue Harbour Grp Inc Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.78 million shares. Amp Limited holds 0.03% or 60,285 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 146 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,200 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 585,879 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc accumulated 16,470 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 0% or 3,011 shares. First Trust LP reported 126,391 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 147,779 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) stake by 26,890 shares to 75,321 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) stake by 47,279 shares and now owns 402,529 shares. Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 41,768 shares traded. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. for 158,679 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 1.05 million shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 698,685 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.