Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Its Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Market Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Holding Maintained by Kbc Group Nv

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 3,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 231,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.35 million, down from 234,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $216.37. About 131,310 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 75,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 486,952 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.35 million, up from 410,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 1.12 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,591 shares to 180,486 shares, valued at $35.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,215 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10M for 54.09 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANSYS And Autodesk Collaborate To Spur Innovation For The Automotive Industry – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Should You Hold on to ANSYS (ANSS) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 113,628 shares to 881,029 shares, valued at $29.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

