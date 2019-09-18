Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Its Holding in Regional Management Corp. (RM) by $336,544 as Market Value Declined; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $2.07 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 73,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.54 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Regional Management Corp. (RM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 60,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 73,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Regional Management Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 41,361 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Incorporated reported 18,860 shares stake. Advisory Research reported 7.39M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 3,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.04% or 3,358 shares in its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has 932,644 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 88,285 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Private Advisor Gru Llc reported 816,514 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York has 0.61% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 46,813 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 2,382 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 7,706 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 1.35 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Citadel Advsr has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). California-based Seven Post Invest Office Lp has invested 0.65% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.67 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 273,427 shares to 417,322 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.30 million activity. Beck Robert William also bought $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares. The insider Schachtel John D. bought $182,910.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58,193 shares to 460,582 shares, valued at $45.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,174 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 25,353 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 9,805 shares stake. 8,826 are owned by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 83,218 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 136,500 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.06% or 8,753 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 35,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Interest Gru, New York-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 144,796 shares or 0% of the stock. 59,000 were accumulated by Fj Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Pacific Invest Com holds 0.31% or 49,875 shares in its portfolio.

More recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MiniMedâ„¢ 670G System European Real-World Data Shows 73% Time in Range, Beyond Recommended Targets – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Management’s credit risk chief to leave in Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.