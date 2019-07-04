Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Citigroup (C) Position By $1.41 Million; Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 18 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. Imperial Capital maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Wednesday, January 9. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Imperial Capital. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 10 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. See Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $76.0000 81.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $73.0000 68.0000

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $74 New Target: $76 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $88 New Target: $80 Maintain

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 22,694 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 435,456 shares with $27.09M value, down from 458,150 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $163.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 M Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 720,677 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL sold $50,357.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 18.15 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 45 shares. Sit accumulated 43,460 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.25% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1.95M shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Birinyi Associate Inc. 30,679 were reported by Jlb &. Oppenheimer And Communications accumulated 23,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 48,718 shares. Shufro Rose Company invested 0.13% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Century has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 49,097 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 794 shares. Midas reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 42,939 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,390 shares. Daiwa Group reported 948 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) stake by 12,087 shares to 73,427 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 14,021 shares and now owns 269,053 shares. Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Ser has invested 1.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 170,116 shares. Check Mgmt Ca stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). S&Co Inc accumulated 0.53% or 77,148 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Co holds 0.22% or 5,590 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 203,382 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mondrian Invest Prtn owns 144,113 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.9% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Management has 500 shares. Aspen Investment invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 244 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yhb Advsrs holds 85,191 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup Were Up on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 07, 2019.