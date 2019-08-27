Wedge Capital Management L LP Continues to Hold Position in Hologic (HOLX); Kiltearn Partners Llp Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $3.16 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 34,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 819,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.64 million, up from 784,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 2.00 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98 million shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 60,300 shares to 74,280 shares, valued at $45.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 990,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 55,388 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $49.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) by 131,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,693 shares, and cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).