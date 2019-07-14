Wedge Capital Management L LP Boosted Its Independent Bank (IBCP) Position by $337,722; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 16,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 83,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Independent Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 61,874 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14 million, down from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 521,829 shares traded or 49.16% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Co has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 30,300 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 752,614 shares. 28,565 were reported by Gsa Partners Llp. Systematic Mngmt Lp accumulated 43,735 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates accumulated 0% or 438 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 2,637 shares. Voya Lc reported 35,421 shares. Stieven Cap LP reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 124,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.00 million shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc accumulated 0.14% or 46,005 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0% or 50,048 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 1.13 million shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 17,395 shares to 185,091 shares, valued at $38.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 42,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,677 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 3,497 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 109 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 207,616 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,887 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 8,806 shares. Renaissance Limited reported 750,409 shares. Westpac Bk holds 6,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.18% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc reported 4,124 shares. Alphamark Ltd Com owns 220 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 37,520 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 17,591 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 201,845 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.17M for 13.02 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.