Wedge Capital Management L LP Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $594,550; Loews (L) Market Valuation Rose While Mraz Amerine & Associates Decreased by $367,470 Its Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 258,994 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42M, up from 246,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.06 million shares. 180,617 were accumulated by M&T Bancshares Corporation. Omers Administration accumulated 243,100 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.37% stake. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Com reported 14,385 shares. Community Bank Na reported 0.43% stake. Gamco Et Al stated it has 5,175 shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 0.05% or 340,844 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 5,274 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies owns 6,680 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 100,083 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 765 shares. Foundry Prtnrs stated it has 624,543 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.4% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 52,340 shares to 162,547 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 10,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,107 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc..

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6,787 shares to 82,018 shares, valued at $14.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $183.33M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.