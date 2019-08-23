Wedge Capital Management L LP Boosted Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding by $7.82 Million as Stock Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Its Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) as Share Value Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 106,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 55,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 96,161 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday Will Be Eligible to Earn Annual Cash Incentive Compensation; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 98,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 497,699 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58M, up from 398,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 137,884 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 51,185 shares to 423,045 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 62,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,683 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares to 267,279 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,140 shares, and cut its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.03% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 21,284 are held by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 58,291 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 41,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 21,700 shares stake. Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.32% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Moreover, Rowland & Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Confluence Invest Llc holds 357,386 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 112 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 298,346 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 36,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.