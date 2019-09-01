Wedbush Securities Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; Northcoast Asset Management Has Increased Its Sherwin (SHW) Holding

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 50.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 1,191 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 3,562 shares with $1.53 million value, up from 2,371 last quarter. Sherwin now has $48.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 404,822 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 7,425 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 27,326 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 19,901 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $49.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. 500 shares valued at $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Cbs Corp B (NYSE:CBS) stake by 14,094 shares to 19,626 valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Brclmbs Fr Bd (MBB) stake by 30,559 shares and now owns 433,668 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 588,224 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 746 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 255,880 shares. Farallon Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hs Management Ptnrs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 233,822 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 138,684 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. Raymond James Trust Na reported 2,070 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs has 9,163 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.30% below currents $526.75 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 1.47M shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 816 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 18,299 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Central Commercial Bank Co holds 0.02% or 2,003 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 928,911 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.12% stake. Ally Fincl owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 77,660 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.05% or 11,881 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 392,300 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 0.51% above currents $45.27 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Sunday, June 23 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report.