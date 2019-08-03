Wedbush Securities Upped Ares Capital (ARCC) Holding by $485,146 as Market Valuation Rose; Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $4.51 Million as Share Value Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 28,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 3.78M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Freestone Capital Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Quantbot Technologies LP owns 10,438 shares. M&R Management reported 9,110 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Round Table Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 13,769 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Greenwich Inv Management owns 262,618 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 16,200 shares. 120,821 are owned by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Westwood Hldgs Group Inc holds 1,500 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 6.88 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New South Mngmt reported 1.04 million shares. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 191,240 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 44,420 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,091 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.22% or 20,326 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 21,231 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 75,475 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hrt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 10,646 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Clearbridge Investments Llc has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.10 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 50,536 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.01% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsr reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Pennsylvania Co has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.