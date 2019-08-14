Wedbush Securities Trimmed Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $514,311 as Stock Declined; E (ETFC) Position Maintained by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 9,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 4,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 13,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 784,273 shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in E (ETFC) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 76,345 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 68,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 1.32M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 331 shares to 7,606 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Energy Select (XLE) by 5,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Personal Care Segment Revenue Driving Unilever’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Low Trading to Hurt E*TRADE Financial’s (ETFC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity, Video Game ETFs Added to E*Trade Commission-Free Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.